The New York Yankees will attempt to win the series against the Baltimore Orioles as the AL East rivals meet on Sunday Night Baseball. We are at Camden Yards, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Yankees-Orioles prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Yankees defeated the Orioles 8-3 on Saturday. Now, they will attempt to take the series from O's. The Yanks started hot on Saturday when Giancarlo Stanton slammed a solo shot to left-center field for a home run. Significantly, it was his 14th on the year and made it 1-0 Yankees. The Orioles answered back in the second when Ryan Mountcastle blasted a shot to deep right field to make it 1-1. Then, Ramon Urias singled to shallow left-center field to make it 2-1.

The Yankees clapped back when Aaron Judge slugged a two-run home run. Furthermore, it was his 20th of the season, giving the Bronx Bombers the 3-2 lead. The Yankees led 4-3 in the sixth inning when Kyle Higashioka cracked a shot to deep left field to make it 5-3. Finally, the Yankees put the game out of reach when Isiah Finer-Falefa clapped a double to left-center field to drive in three.

Clarke Schmidt went five innings while allowing three earned runs on three hits. Conversely, Tyler Well struggled for the Orioles, going 2 2/3 innings while allowing three earned runs on three hits in a loss to the Yanks. The New York bullpen was effective, with Ian Hamilton and Nick Ramirez tossing four combined hitless innings.

Luis Severino will start for the Yankees today and comes in with a 2-4 record and a 6.46 ERA. Recently, he went 5 2/3 innings while allowing three earned runs on eight hits with five strikeouts in a win over the Kansas City Royals. Dean Kramer starts for the Orioles and comes in with a 10-4 record and a 4.59 ERA. Also, he went seven innings in his last outing while allowing one earned run on three hits in a no-decision against the Philadelphia Phillies. Kramer has allowed one earned run in three of his previous four starts.

The Yankees come in with a 55-49 record and are fifth in the AL East. Also, they are 3.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final wildcard spot in the AL. The Orioles are 63-41 and hold the best record in baseball.

Here are the Yankees-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Orioles Odds

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-188)

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+155)

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How To Watch Yankees vs. Orioles

TV: ESPN and ESPN Deportes

Stream:MLB TV

Time: 7:11 PM ET/4:11 PM PT

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Yankees need the offense to keep producing as it did on Saturday. Significantly, they overcame their issues and got runners across the plate, and now hope their batting order continues to excel. Gleyber Torres is batting .258 with 16 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 57 runs. Ultimately, he went 0 for 4 but had a sacrifice fly. Judge is hitting .298 with 20 home runs, 42 RBIs, and 44 runs. Moreover, he went 3 for 5 on Saturday. Stanton is batting .201 with 14 home runs, 35 RBIs, and 24 runs. Furthermore, he went 2 for 5 on Saturday. Anthony Rizzo is hitting .247 with 12 home runs, 41 RBIs, and 45 runs. Meanwhile, he went 1 for 3 on Saturday. The Yankees scored eight runs despite leaving nine runners on base. Consequently, they did enough damage to overcome those issues.

The Yankees will cover the spread if their bats stay hot. Then, Severino needs to have a good outing today.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles have struggled to hit the baseball against the Yankees as they have scored four total runs over two games. Now, they will attempt to figure it out quickly to avoid losing the series against their division rivals.

Adley Rutschman is batting .267 with 14 home runs, 46 RBIs, and 50 runs. However, he went 0 for 2 with a walk. Gunnar Henderson is hitting .238 with 16 home runs, 43 RBIs, and 45 runs. Moreover, he went 1 for 4 on Saturday. Anthony Santander is batting .256 with 18 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 52 runs. Unfortunately, he went 0 for 4, just a day after hitting the game-winning home run. Ryan O'Hearn is hitting .302 with nine home runs, 33 RBIs, and 24 runs. Additionally, he went 1 for 4. The Orioles combined for five total hits. Also, they have nine hits in the series.

The Orioles will cover the spread if they can hit the ball better. Also, they need a good pitching outing from Kramer.

Final Yankees-Orioles Prediction & Pick

The Orioles have underperformed in this series. However, don't expect that to continue. Look for the Orioles to awaken and bring some offense on Sunday Night Baseball.

Final Yankees-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+155)