Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman had a Home Run Derby to remember with his dad, Randy Rutschman. While he lost in the first round, it was a moment he'll surely cherish for long especially after the moment he shared with his father.

Rutschman joined the Home Run Derby with his dad pitching to him. He hit 27 home runs, smacking 21 HRs from the left side of the plate before switching to the right side and hitting six. The epic display of his switch hitting aside, the whole event was made more incredible when Adley hugged his dad Randy following their performance.

Adley Rutschman hits 27 home runs in the first round but falls to Luis Robert, Jr. 28-27 in the 1st round of the #HRDerby But what a memory for Adley and his father! #Birdland @wjz pic.twitter.com/whA2u0odAu — WJZ Sports (@WJZ13sports) July 11, 2023

It's quite a bummer that Adley Rutschman didn't advance to the next round after Chicago White Sox slugger Luis Robert edged him in the first round with 28 home runs. It would have been amazing to see Adley and his dad continue to put on a show in the Home Run Derby or even get the Orioles star to hit more from the right plate.

Regardless, though, the Rutschmans got the “father-son experience of a lifetime” that they have been looking for. Even better, they did it in Seattle, which isn't really far from Portland, Oregon where Adley grew up.

“I've been doing it for a long time with him. That's why I feel like it means so much, just because we've had so many BP sessions, so many fake Home Run Derby games — he's always been the guy,” Adley said on inviting his dad for the Home Run Derby prior to the event, per The Baltimore Banner.

Adley may have lost the contest, but hey, he came out a big winner with the ultimate bonding moment with his dad.