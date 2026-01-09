The Dallas Mavericks' loss to the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on Thursday could prove to be extra costly, as Anthony Davis suffered a hand injury late in the game.

He was forced to exit at the 2:08 mark of the fourth quarter, and the Mavericks went on to absorb a two-point loss, 116-114. He finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists.

The 32-year-old Davis, who is being linked to trade rumors, has been plagued by various injuries throughout his career. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, however, was not too worried with Davis' latest ailment.

“I don't think it's tough. I think that's our norm with injuries or sickness. We lose guys. Next guy up,” said Kidd, as reported by The Dallas Morning News' Mike Curtis.

Aside from Davis, the team also lost Brandon Williams due to sickness. He only played nine minutes in the first half. Kidd credited the other players for picking up the cudgels.

“I thought Ryan (Nembhard) did a good job for us. Caleb (Martin) did a good job. Klay (Thompson) did a great job in his 900th game. He came off the bench and gave us a spark,” added Kidd.

Thompson scattered 23 points, including 6-of-11 shooting from deep, while Nembhard and Martin combined for nine points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

Davis has already missed 20 games this season due to different injuries. He is averaging 20.3 points on 50.6% shooting from the field, 1.2 steals, and 1.7 blocks.

If he sits out for an extended period anew, Kidd will have to continue being creative in finding ways to fill the void.