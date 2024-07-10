The Overwatch 2 x Transformers collab is live, and it brings massive changes to Heroes on top of the awesome skins! Check out everything new in the Overwatch 2 x Transformers update here.

Overwatch 2 x Transformers

General Hero Updates

Armor flat damage reduction increased from 5 to 10 per projectile.

Enemy health bars now display when they are at their Low Health threshold.

The Optimus Prime Reinhardt, Megatron Ramattra, Bumblebee Bastion, and Arcee Illari are now available in the shop. New Player Icons, Name Cards, and Titles are also acquirable for free from limited-time challenges.

Tank Hero Updates – Overwatch 2 x Transformers

D.Va

Defense Matrix

Maximum duration increased from 3 to 3.5 seconds.

Micro Missiles

Explosion damage increased from 4 to 5.5 damage (from 126 to 153 max damage with direct impacts).

Doomfist

The Best Defense…

Overhealth gained per target increased from 35 to 40 HP.

Delay before Overhealth begins to drain increased from 1 to 3 seconds.

Junker Queen

Commanding Shout

Overhealth increased from 150 to 175 HP

Adrenaline Rush

Wound damage self-healing multiplier increased from 2 to 2.5x

Mauga

Overrun

Knockback damage increased from 25 to 30

Stomp damage increased from 60 to 75

Cardiac Overdrive

Duration reduced from 5 to 3 seconds.

Lifesteal increased from 60 to 100%.

Damage reduction increased from 30 to 40%.

Allies now receive only half of the lifesteal and damage reduction effect value.

Orisa

Fortify

Duration increased from 3.5 to 4 seconds

Ramattra

Nemesis Form

Bonus armor increased from 225 to 300.

Pummel

Pummel damage increased from 60 to 65.

Reinhardt

Barrier Field

Maximum health increased from 1400 to 1600.

Barrier regeneration rate increased from 140 to 160 health per second.

Charge

Wall impact damage increased from 275 to 300.

Roadhog

Pig Pen

Area damage after activating increased from 30 to 45 damage per second.

Recovery time reduced from 0.55 to 0.4 seconds.

Cooldown now begins immediately when used instead of after a short delay.

Sigma

Accretion

Impact damage increased from 40 to 80 (120 damage total).

Winston

Tesla Cannon

Secondary fire charge time reduced from 1 second to 0.85 seconds.

Primal Rage

Maximum health gained increased from 500 to 700.

Wrecking Ball

Quad Cannons

Automatic reload time while transformed reduced from 2 to 1.6 seconds.

Adaptive Shields

Allied Overhealth transfer ratio increased by 50% (Use up to 50 Overhealth per target to grant allies up to 75 HP).

Zarya

Particle Barrier

Health increased from 200 to 225.

Duration increased from 2 to 2.5 seconds.

Projected Barrier

Health increased from 200 to 225.

Duration increased from 2 to 2.5 seconds.

Damage Hero Updates

Damage Role Passive

Now only half as effective against Tank heroes (10% healing reduction).

Ashe

B.O.B.

B.O.B. now gains the Tank role passive ability.

Cassidy

Peacekeeper

Primary fire falloff range rescaled from 25-35 meters to 20-30 meters.

Pharah

Concussive Blast

Explosion damage reduced from 30 to 0.

Explosion knockback radius increased from 6 to 8 meters.

Knockback increased by 11%.

Support Hero Updates

Ana

Sleep Dart

Duration of effect on Tank heroes decreased from 3.5 to 3 seconds.

Illari

Healing Pylon

Allies no longer see the “Destroyed” UI when Healing Pylon breaks.

Zenyatta

Transcendence

Ultimate cost decreased 10%.

The Overwatch 2 x Transformers collab is now live on all servers.