The Indiana Pacers are off to a great start in 2023-24, but still have major improvements to make on one side of the ball.

The Indiana Pacers are off to a great start to the 2023-24 season. They don't have much to complain about. They have the third-best record in the Eastern Conference at 6-3, trailing only the Philadelphia 76ers (6-1) and the Boston Celtics (5-2) in the standings. Only the Denver Nuggets (8-1), Dallas Mavericks (6-2) and Minnesota Timberwolves (5-2) have a better record in the West than the Pacers.

Indiana doesn't seem like a fluke, either, ranking eighth in the league with a +4.5 net rating. The Pacers do rank fourth in three-point percentage through their first nine of the games this season. They could cool off there, but they're also stocked on shooting, have an innovative offense and are led by one of the best playmakers in the NBA in Tyrese Haliburton.

But things aren't quite perfect in Indiana. As good as they've been on offense, the Pacers have been just as bad on defense—their biggest disappointment early in the 2023-24 NBA season.

Where's the Pacers' defense?

Indiana is getting blitzed defensively. The Pacers currently have the 26th-best defense in the NBA. The only teams worse than them in that regard either aren't exactly trying to win games this season or are far outside the realm of playoff contention: The San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets and Utah Jazz. One could argue that teams are bound to shoot worse against Indiana. Opponents are shooting 39.3% from three against the Pacers this season. But they're also allowing Pacers are allowing the lowest frequency of threes to their opponents, so if they can continue that, they should get more lucky with the clip opponents are splashing threes against them.

However, the bigger issue for Rick Carlisle's team is that it's getting absolutely demolished at the rim. The Pacers have allowed the most shots at the rim per game so far this season. They just can't keep their guys in front of them. This has been especially true with forwards and wings. Indiana has not been able to contain any of them. Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics went for 30 points, 12 rebounds and four assists to no turnovers on 9-15 shooting against the Pacers. Lauri Markkanen went for 24 points and nine rebounds on 8-16 shooting.

And then on Thursday, Giannis Antetokounmpo went absolutely berserk against Indiana. Giannis scored 54 points on only 25(!) field goal attempts, almost single-handedly taking Indiana down in a game the Milwaukee Bucks were sitting Damian Lillard due to a calf injury.

Giannis put up a special 54-point performance in Indiana 👀 54 PTS, 19/25 FGM, 12 REB The Pacers outlasted the Bucks down the wire. pic.twitter.com/9BZnpm5blx — NBA (@NBA) November 10, 2023

In addition to Antetokounmpo's elite efficiency from the field, he also went to the free throw line 18 times. Outside of Myles Turner, the Pacers are light on bulk on the interior. Obi Toppin is big enough at 6-9 220, pounds to hold his own in most matchups against bigger wings, but he's still going to be at a size disadvantage. Jalen Smith is another option, but he's even lighter than Toppin at 215 pounds and the same height.

Indiana is fortunate to have an outstanding offense behind a preternatural conductor like Haliburton who is able to generate fantastic looks and make the right play each and every possession. But defense has been an issue all season long. The Pacers won't be able to outscore every team every night in the regular season, let alone in the playoffs. Carlisle is going to have to find ways to bolster Indiana's defense. Luckily for him and the Pacers, they have plenty of time to figure it out, but time is already wasting.