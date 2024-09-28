The Indiana Pacers signed Jahlil Okafor to a training camp deal, according to NBA insider Shams Charania. The former No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft last played in the NBA in 2021 for the Detroit Pistons. After beginning his NBA career with the Sixers from 2015 to 2017, Okafor finished the 2017-18 season with the Brooklyn Nets. He was with the New Orleans Pelicans for the following two seasons before landing in Detroit.

Since leaving the league, he played for the Zhejiang Lions in 2022, a professional team in the Chinese Basketball Association. Later that year, his G League rights were acquired by the Mexico City Capitanes, a team in the Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional, a basketball league in Mexico.

In February of 2023, he was traded to the Delaware Blue Coats, an NBA G League team, though he never played for Delaware. In July 2023, Okafor signed with Casademont Zaragoza of the Liga ACB, an Argentinian basketball league. In February of this year, he signed with Capitanes de Arecibo, a Puerto Rican professional team in the Baloncesto Superior Nacional.

Pacers seeking frontcourt depth with Jahlil Okafor

The Pacers inability to control the game through rebounding and inside the paint was a problem all season long. Indiana finished third-worst in defensive rebounding with just 31.4 per game. Center Myles Turner averaged just 6.9 boards per contest and injuries to PF Pascal Siakam (7.8 rebounds per game in 41 games played) left the frontcourt thin all year.

Isaiah Jackson has been an important player off the bench to provide a spark on defense (averages 4.2 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocks in only 14.8 minutes) but often plays out of position. Okafor could push a player like Jackson for a roster spot, or at the very least his place in the rotation.

The journeyman showed promise as a rebounder in his rookie season. He finished as a member of the NBA's All-Rookie first team. While he doesn't have the jump shot to stretch the floor, he can post up and has above-average footwork to create scoring opportunities down low.