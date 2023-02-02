Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has sat out nearly a month due to injuries. The last time he played was back on January 11th against the New York Knicks, when he scored 15 points and dished out seven assists in the 119-113 Pacers loss. Without their best player, the Pacers have struggled mightily to win games, as the team is 1-9 since Haliburton’s been out. So when the storied Los Angeles Lakers visit the Gainbridge Fieldhouse to play the Pacers on Thursday night, every Pacers fan under the sun will be dying to know: Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight vs. the Lakers?

Tyrese Haliburton injury status vs. Lakers

The Pacers have Haliburton listed as questionable for Thursday’s showdown with left knee and elbow sprains, per a tweet from the team’s official account. Big man Daniel Theis (right knee surgery) is also questionable to play for Indiana.

Haliburton, 22, is in his third year in the NBA and second as a member of the Pacers. He’s averaging 20.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.4 blocks across 40 appearances this season. Haliburton entered the league with a reputation as an elite playmaker, and he’s more than lived up to this reputation thus far in 2022-23 — his current 10.2 assists average is the highest in the league among all qualified players.

Indiana’s chances of beating the Lakers on Thursday largely hinge on whether Haliburton can play. After all, the Pacers are just 2-10 this season without Haliburton in the lineup. But with regard to the question, Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight vs. the Lakers, the answer is maybe.