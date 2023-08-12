The Indiana Pacers made one of the biggest splashes in NBA Free Agency this offseason when they lured Bruce Brown away from the champion Denver Nuggets. Not only was Brown one of the biggest names on the free agent market, the contract the Pacers signed him to was one of the biggest handed out during the free agency period. Brown has a championship pedigree though having played a crucial role during the Nuggets title run this past season. Brown's addition was enough to hype up Pacers center Myles Turner who revealed via Dustin Dopirak of The Indy Star that the team may have a championship mindset now and a strong roster to run alongside Tyrese Haliburton.

“I think we definitely got better. We got that championship mindset with Bruce Brown. He's fresh off a chip. He could have gone anywhere this summer and he chose to come here and build with this group,” Turner said. “I love what we did this summer. I think we got more athletic. I think Tyrese [Haliburton] is going thrive with this. . .I love how fast we are.”

The Pacers started out last season as one of the surprise teams in the league, but they gradually faded and ended up missing the playoffs. With a slightly revamped roster and a healthy Myles Turner, the Pacers look like they could end up as one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference.

While Turner was limited early last season due to various injuries, he ended up having one of the best statistical seasons of his career. He averaged a career-high 18.0 points per game, 7.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.3 blocked shots with splits of 54.8 percent shooting from the field, 37.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.