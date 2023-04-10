A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Bennedict Mathurin had one hell of a rookie campaign for the Indiana Pacers this season. More than a few folks knew coming into the season that the 6-foot-6 small forward was going to make an impact on the squad, but only a select few realized that Mathurin was going to have this type of breakout year in his first season as a pro.

Well, Myles Turner and the rest of the squad just had to make sure that Mathurin’s rookie campaign would end on a high note — at least for them. For Mathurin, though, I’m not sure if this is what he had in mind for his very last day as a rookie:

Myles Turner and the Pacers had Bennedict Mathurin’s car wrapped in plastic on his last day as a rookie 😂😭 (via @Original_Turner /IG) pic.twitter.com/r9pOquz7Ew — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 10, 2023

It took quite an effort to get that entire car covered in cling wrap, but it is clear that it was worth it. Turner, Tyrese Haliburton, and a few other Pacers players were in attendance — and filming, of course — as they watched Mathurin struggle to comprehend what he had to do in order to get inside his car. One thing you can say for sure is that it’s going to take him some time to get all the plastic off before he can drive home.

At the end of the clip, Myles Turner did mention something about his doughnuts and how he doesn’t mess around with it. I’m not entirely sure what the context is, but I’m guessing it also had something to do with Bennedict Mathurin’s rookie duties. Either way, Myles just had to teach his young teammate a lesson he won’t forget anytime soon.