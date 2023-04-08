David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

If there’s any player in the NBA who is familiar with trade rumors, it’s Myles Turner. The Pacers center has had his name come up in trade chatter seemingly every season for the past few years and yet nothing has ever materialized. It came as no surprise that his name was once again mentioned when this season began as a potential trade candidate. A surprising thing happened, however. The Pacers and Turner agreed to a long-term contract extension ensuring that he remains with the team for the foreseeable future. On Friday, Turner took the time via Bally Sports Indiana to reflect on what his new contract means to him.

Turner on his future with the #Pacers: "I'm so glad I was able to stay here, come to the city that fully embraced since I've been here. I'm just hoping to build for years to come. … I'm at home, man." pic.twitter.com/7jYelTT9oP — Bally Sports Indiana (@BallySportsIN) April 8, 2023

“It’s everything to me. I’m so glad I was able to stay here and come to the city that fully embraced me since I’ve been here,” Turner said. “I’m just hoping to build for years to come. It’s a great place to be especially for hoops. I’m at home.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Pacers are surely thrilled to have Myles Turner in the fold for years to come. He’s emerged as one of the better centers in the NBA especially on the glass. Turner was having a career-year before being sidelined recently due to injury. He was putting up a career-high 18.0 points per game, 7.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.3 blocked shots with shooting splits of 54.8 percent shooting from the field, 37.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Pacers have a solid nucleus in place with Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin among others. Along with Turner, they should be a force in the Eastern Conference in the near future.