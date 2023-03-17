A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Indiana Pacer scored a 139-123 road win over the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday night, but not before Myles Turner put Giannis Antetokoumpo in a brutal facial.

MYLES TURNER GOT ONE ON GIANNIS💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/Kq5WUoPM4m — Fastbreak Breakfast (@fastbreakbreak) March 17, 2023

Myles Turner definitely loved that one. His teammates also couldn’t believe what they just saw, with Tyrese Haliburton and the rest of the Pacers on the bench going wild following that vicious throwdown by Turner.

That was also quite a nice find for Pacers guard TJ McConnell, who somehow found a way to lift Antetokounmpo away from the rim to clear some space in the shaded area for a cutting Myles Turner.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Myles Turner would finish the night with only 11 points on 4-for-11 shooting from the field with eight rebounds and three assists, which were not enough to lead the Pacers to an upset. But at least he and his teammates will have at least that poster to give them something good to talk about.

The Pacers missed the services of Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin against the Bucks, as both players continue to deal with injuries. Andre Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith led the charge for Indiana with 24 and 22 points, respectively, while McConnell had 19 points off the bench to go with 11 dimes, including that one that led to a Myles Turner highlight.