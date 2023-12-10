Rick Carlislie had high praise for his young Pacers team after falling just short in the Finals of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

The Indiana Pacers are here to stay. Despite the low expectations set upon them, the team has been on a massive tear this season. With Tyrese Haliburton leading the way, Indy clawed their way through the NBA In-Season Tournament, facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas for the finals.

Unfortunately, the Pacers came up just short, losing to the Lakers in the Finals of the NBA In-Season Tournament. There's still a lot to like about the team though, especially regarding their young stars. Head coach Rick Carlisle talked about the sliver linings for Indy after their performance, per the team's post on X.

a lot to be proud of. pic.twitter.com/Qlu3TYKDMV — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 10, 2023

While a lot of attention is on Haliburton, there were other standouts for the Pacers throughout their run. Aaron Nesmith, after being cast off by the Celtics, is having a resurgence with Indiana. The same goes for Obi Toppin, who hit multiple crucial threes for the team against the Lakers.

And, of course, the cornerstones of the team held their own and then some. Myles Turner, the veteran center who's been part of the Pacers since forever, continues to be a rock on defense. Buddy Hield's shooting helped the team win multiple close games. And, of course, Tyrese Haliburton came through in the clutch when they needed.

They may have fallen short of the In-Season Tournament, but there's bigger fish for the Pacers to fry. The team will now turn their attention to the NBA season proper, as they look to make it to the playoffs and perhaps make a strong run in the postseason.