The Pacers star expressed his gratitude for an outstanding achievement.

On Thursday, the final results for the NBA's 2024 All-Star voting came out and one of the biggest winners was rising Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton has been making his ascent atop the NBA's totem pole for quite some time now, but this time, fans, players, and media members all agreed that the Pacers star is worthy of a starting spot in the most star-studded exhibition game of the year.

What a huge honor it is for Haliburton to be in such rarefied air despite being in just his fourth season in the association. And the Pacers star expressed his gratitude for receiving such an honor on his official Twitter (X) account.

“I’m an All-Star Starter, man. Been sitting here soaking this in like damn I wasn’t supposed to be here, but I put in the work, it was written! To my peers, the media, and the fans…This can’t happen without y’all. Look forward to putting on another show in Indy Love0️⃣💙,” Haliburton wrote.

It's a bonus for Tyrese Haliburton that his first-ever All-Star Game start will come in front of his loving hometown crowd in Indianapolis, Indiana. That would make his experience even more special, special enough as it already is.

Haliburton's progression into one of the biggest stars in the game, and to be recognized as such, is nothing short of a marvel. The Pacers now have a superstar who should carry the team to great heights for the foreseeable future, and with Haliburton being just 23 years of age, the sky is the limit.