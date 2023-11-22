Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton recorded a stat line only ever produced by LeBron James on Tuesday vs the Hawks.

On Tuesday night, Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers improved to 8-4 on the young 2023-24 NFL season with an epic road win over the Atlanta Hawks in some NBA In-Season Tournament action. Haliburton was absolutely electric in this one, scoring 37 points, dishing out 16 assists, and pulling down 5 rebounds, helping guide his Pacers to victory in what was a very high scoring affair.

In fact, so dominant was Haliburton's performance that he etched his name alongside an NBA legend in the process. With the stat line, Haliburton joined Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James as the only players in NBA history to have 35 or more points, 15 or more assists, five or more three point field goals made, and shoot sixty percent or better from beyond the arc in a single game, per StatMuse on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

While many expected Tyrese Haliburton to break out and expand upon his surprising NBA All-Star selection from a year ago, it's safe to say that few saw the tall point guard evolving this much, this quickly. On Tuesday against the Hawks, every bit of Haliburton's playmaking, shooting prowess, and court vision were on display to eviscerate an Atlanta defense that looked absolutely listless most of the night.

While there are certainly still some questions about the Pacers' defense this season, none of which were answered on Tuesday, Haliburton has the Indiana offense looking like an absolute machine right now. The Pacers will next take the floor against the Toronto Raptors on November 21.