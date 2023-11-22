Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce had some high praise for Indiana Pacers All Star guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers have had a strong start to the 2023-24 NBA season. The Pacers were not expected to be very good this year, but the team currently sits at 7-5 twelve games into the new campaign, and Haliburton has impressed with his ability to see the floor along with an improved scoring ability so far this season.

Recently, Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce had a bit of high praise for the Pacers guard, who was named an All Star a year ago for the first time in his career.

“I’ve never seen, at the point guard, this combination of shooting and passing from Haliburton,” said Pierce, via the KG Certified podcast on SHOWTIME Basketball. “… He’s an elite scorer and an elite passer.”

Haliburton is indeed elite at both facilitating for his teammates and scoring the ball himself if need be, helping lead his Pacers to the number one offensive rating in the league so far this year. Haliburton and his teammates have shown a propensity to get out and run in transition a lot so far on the new campaign, and although the team still has some major question marks defensively that will likely keep them out of legitimate contention for the foreseeable future, it's still safe to say that they look to be way ahead of where most pundits thought they would be at this stage of their rebuild.

Up next for the Pacers is a road game against the Atlanta Hawks that is slated to tip off on November 21 at 7:30 PM ET.