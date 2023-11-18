Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton sends message that he's 'tired of losing' amid 7-4 start

Are the Indiana Pacers finally turning their fortunes around?

After three straight seasons with a losing record, the Pacers sit at 7-4 eleven games into the year. They have won four out of their last five games, including a 132-126 win over the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday. They have now won both of their in-season tournament games so far.

A huge part of the Pacers' success this season is the play of point guard Tyrese Haliburton. Coming off his first All-Star nod in 2023, Haliburton is rising above what he did last season. Through the year so far, he is averaging 24.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 12.5 assists per game. In the Pacers' latest game, Haliburton was outstanding, putting up 33 points, 15 assists and seven rebounds.

So what's driving Haliburton more than ever before? For one, his desire to win.

“I’m tired of losing,” Tyrese Haliburton said. “I want to win. So I’m just trying to figure out the right way to do that. For me right now, it’s get the ball in my hands and just make the right reads and I’m doing a good job with that right now. And my teammates are making shots and we’re all playing the right way. We’re playing inspired brand of basketball and we just got to continue that,” via The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov.

With the Pacers currently sitting at fourth in the Eastern Conference, Haliburton has become one of the emerging stories this season. If he continues to play this way, he could even sneak into the MVP conversation.

The Pacers take on the Orlando Magic next.