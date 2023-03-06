While the Indiana Pacers faced the Chicago Bulls, Tyrese Haliburton and Patrick Beverley squared off in a matchup for bragging rights. The two guards had been engaged in a war of words and now it’s clear who has the last laugh.

Haliburton didn’t just come through with the game-winner over Beverley in Indiana’s 125-122 win; he also had the receipts ready. A month ago, after his Los Angeles Lakers beat the Pacers, Beverley responded to a clip of Haliburton talking about him on the Old Man and the Three podcast. The Pacers star recalled a time that Beverley told him he would have locked him up after a game in which he didn’t guard him.

“For a first-year guy to mention my name, especially all the work I’ve done in this league defensively, I felt it was…I wouldn’t say disrespectful but I remembered his words,” Beverley said at the time. Haliburton — who is actually in his third year in the NBA — found that clip and responded to it with an NSFW reaction video, calling out the Bulls guard for talking the talk but not walking the walk.

Haliburton finished the game with 29 points on 11-17 shooting (including 6-9 from deep), 11 assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block. The Pacers’ All-Star not only hit the game-winner over him but also drilled a pull-up jumper over him through a foul earlier in the game. His blossoming into stardom is more than just clutch plays.

Interestingly, this is not the only personal beef Tyrese Haliburton has dealt with this season. MSG Network broadcaster and former NBA player Wally Sczcerbiak called him a “wannabe All-Star” and the Pacers star admitted that it pushed him to want to prove him wrong. His feud with Patrick Beverley likely did the same.