On Saturday evening, the Buffalo Bills wrapped up their preseason slate with a road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Josh Allen and many other key players sat this contest out, and the Bills ended up winning by a score of 23-19.

One Bills player who was not with the team in Tampa Bay was wide receiver Curtis Samuel, causing some fans to wonder if something may be wrong.

Later in the evening, Bills Mafia got its answer.

“Bills WR Curtis Samuel is dealing with an illness, per the broadcast, and didn't make the trip,” reported Bills insider Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com.

Thankfully, it doesn't appear that it's anything serious or that Samuel's availability once the regular season begins is in any doubt.

Getzenberg also noted that the “roadcast reports that P Brad Robbins is under the weather,” which caused a bit of an interesting situation in the punting game for the Bills on Saturday night.

Now the real season begins for the Bills

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott walks on the field during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears ahead of Sunday's preseason game.
The Bills are now done with the 2025 preseason, meaning they can set their sights on their week one matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, which is a rematch of last year's divisional round matchup between the two teams.

Buffalo won that contest in tight fashion down the stretch, but ultimately went on to once again lose to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, making that the fourth time such an event has occurred in the last five years.

Bills fans are desperately hoping that 2025 is the year the team will finally be able to put it all together and perform at their best in the later rounds of the playoffs, which has been a problem throughout the Josh Allen era.

While Allen himself tends to step up in the biggest moments, the Bills' defense has made a habit out of coming up small when they are needed the most, which has stopped them short of their championship quest in the modern era.

In any case, the Bills and Ravens will kick things off at 8:20 PM ET on September 7 from Buffalo.

