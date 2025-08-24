The New England Patriots could turn to an unlikely source for depth. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito could be a fit in Foxboro.

“Vrabel confirmed what seemed obvious — the Patriots will be adding a third quarterback, via either the 53-man roster or practice squad, after waiving undrafted rookie free agent Ben Wooldridge on Friday,” Reiss wrote.

“Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito carved them up in Thursday's finale, going 17 of 20 for 198 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions, and he could be among the options to consider with New York likely keeping only Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston on the depth chart.”

Across 12 total games, DeVito has thrown eight touchdowns and recorded 1,358 passing yards. He started six games in 2023 but only competed in three contests last season.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a strong preseason, and partially acknowledged that teams would be monitoring his performance in the event that the Giants do not keep him on the roster.

“Any time you go out on the field, no matter where you are — especially being undrafted — you're performing for all 31 other organizations as well,” DeVito said.

DeVito received a standing ovation from the New York crowd after what might have been his final game with Big Blue.

“It means a lot — like you said, the ovation… I’m still from Jersey, you know? If I was in the stands, I’d be cheering for anybody who’s the hometown kid too,” DeVito said. “It was appreciated just to go out and execute — obviously still things to clean up — but like I said, it felt good getting some time, with two whole quarters, to be able to go out and play and just feel the energy, excitement, and love for the game again.”

DeVito’s career has already been filled with twists and turns. The New Jersey native’s next act could see him in the same quarterback room as Drake Maye.