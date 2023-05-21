Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

Will the Indiana Pacers continue to build upon their bright young core with a solid selection in the 2023 NBA Draft?

The Pacers selected guard Bennedict Mathurin, guard Chris Duarte and center Goga Bitadze with their first-round picks in 2022, 2021 and 2019, respectively. Duarte played in 46 games and started in 12 last season, averaging 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 19.5 minutes played per game. Mathurin and a 2022 second-round selection in guard Andrew Nembhard had solid rookie seasons for a Pacers squad that went 35-47 last season.

The Indiana Pacers hold the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, taking spots behind the Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets. The Pacers will have plenty of forward options with their selection to pair alongside the guard duo of Tyrese Haliburton and Mathurin, including UCF forward Taylor Hendricks and Houston forward Jarace Walker.

Should the Pacers select Hendricks with their No. 7-overall selection in the NBA Draft? And how would he fit with an up-and-coming Pacers roster?

Size and rebounding

Indiana must invest in players with extra rebounding and size to pair with center Myles Turner and forward Jalen Smith.

The Pacers placed 24th in the NBA with 41.5 rebounds per game and 12.7 contested rebounds per game, or rebounds where an opponent is within 3.5 feet of the rebounder, according to NBA.com. They took spots behind division rivals in the Pistons and Chicago Bulls in rebounds per game, but placed 0.4 rebounds per contest ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Should he slide down to the Pacers at No. 7, Hendricks could be a reliable rebounding and shot-blocking option if they want to push for a spot in the playoffs.

Hendricks, a former 4-star recruit out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., averaged seven rebounds per game in his lone season with the UCF Knights. The 6-foot-9-inch forward blocked a total of 57 shots in 34 games and 34 starts, according to the team’s website. He grabbed 11 rebounds and stopped three shots in a January matchup against Tulane Green Wave, grabbing four boards on offense as Tulane took a 77-69 win over UCF.

Should Hendricks have the impact on the interior he had with UCF, he would be a fantastic option to fit alongside the team’s young core of players.

A Pacers power forward for the future

Who will be the final young starter to pair with Haliburton and Mathurin for the foreseeable future?

The Pacers have Turner locked down for the 2023-24 season after he signed a 2-year, $60 million contract extension in January. He led Indiana in rebounds and blocks per game with 7.5 and 2.3, respectively.

“It’s everything to me. I’m so glad I was able to stay here and come to the city that fully embraced me since I’ve been here,” Turner said in April. “I’m just hoping to build for years to come. It’s a great place to be especially for hoops. I’m at home.”

Both Smith and forward Isaiah Jackson will be under contract for the 2023-24 season, according to Spotrac. Smith had a productive year for the Pacers last season, earning averages of 9.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game in 68 games and 31 starts. With a cap hit of $9.1 million in 2023-24, Center Daniel Theis will also return for Indiana.

After an entire season of working with the young duo of Haliburton and Mathurin and the team’s other bright young options, Hendricks could be the final piece the Pacers need before they invest in more established veterans to help make a push for the playoffs.