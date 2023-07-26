Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres stopped the bleeding Tuesday night, ending a two-game losing skid by defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at home at Petco Park, 5-1. It was also a game that put Machado's cool to the test, particularly when he got plunked by Pittsburgh reliever Angel Perdomo in the seventh inning.

Machado did not react much to Perdomo's pitch outside of giving the reliever some dagger looks. After the game, the Padres star third baseman shared his thoughts about his perceived lack of respect from Perdomo and the Pirates.

“I guess people don't respect people anymore,” Manny Machado said, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. “300 pumps in the show, 10 years plus. But it is what it is. Ain't no worry. We got the win which is the most important part, and nothing was broken. So we're good.”

Perdomo and Pirates manager Derek Shelton were both ejected from the game, while Machado stayed to watch his team dominate Pittsburgh up to the end.

Perdomo hit Manny Machado shortly after he gave up a solo home run to Juan Soto, whose celebration in the dugout with his teammates didn't seem to sit well with Perdomo.

If you are wondering what prompted Angel Perdomo to hit Machado, this was from the Padres broadcast right before this pitch https://t.co/AKelo6Uxvh pic.twitter.com/3Mm8cn5eQ0 — Platinum Ke’Bryan (@PlatinumKey13) July 26, 2023

Machado went 1-for-2 with a home run and a walk to help provide run support behind the excellent Blake Snell, who pitched six innings of one-run ball.

So far in the 2023 MLB regular season, Machado is batting .257/.316/.472 with 20 home runs and 58 RBIs.

The Padres can win the series against the Pirates outright in the finale this Wednesday when they send Seth Lugo to the mound.