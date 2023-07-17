For the ninth time in the 2023 MLB regular season, the San Diego Padres failed to record a win in a game that needed extra innings to finish. That's after Manny Machado and company suffered a 7-6 loss on Sunday to the Philadelphia Phillies, leaving them with another defeat to rue.

“We kept fighting,” Manny Machado shared after the game (h/t Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune). “And we couldn’t come up with that timely hit in extra innings. So some of that could’ve changed, instead of just scoring one and taking the lead. With the runner on second base in extra innings, especially on the road, you‘ve got to be aggressive. You’ve got to score more than one run. And we didn’t do that today.”

The Padres actually had a 3-0 lead in the fifth inning before Philadelphia's bats woke up. San Diego's inability to create offense in extra innings also doomed again the Padres, who have been struggling all season long with runners in scoring positions. San Diego entered the series finale versus the Phillies last in the entire majors with just a .224 batting average with a runner (or runners) on base. That said, the Padres weren't even able to get a hit in the final three innings of the Phillies game. Manny Machado went 1-for-3 in the contest.

It's been a frustrating season for Manny Machado and the star-laden Padres thus far. Not even the All-Star break appears to have helped them shake off their troubles, as they are now just 44-50 — good for only fourth in the National League West division.