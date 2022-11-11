Published November 11, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The San Diego Padres have come to an agreement with reliever Robert Suarez, who came through with a surprising powerful performance in his rookie season in 2022.

That initial big league season came at age 31, making it a somewhat shocking development. Suarez and the Padres have come to an agreement on a 5-year, $46 million deal, according to MLB insider Jon Morosi. Suarez will have the ability to opt out of the deal after three years.

While Suarez will remain with the team, fellow reliever Nick Martinez has declined the option he had with the team. Martinez could have stayed with the team at a salary of $6.5 million, but he has opted for free agency.

Suarez made his debut with the Padres in 2022 after playing the previous 5 seasons in Japan. He was one of the team’s most effective relievers, putting together a season that included a 2.27 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 61 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings.

The reliever became the team’s No. 1 setup man for closer Josh Hader in the playoffs. After a very effective series in the victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, he gave up the go-ahead home run to Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series.

The Padres figure to use Robert Suarez in a similar role next season, working in tandem with Hader as the team’s setup man.

Martinez chose to opt out after putting together a mixed season that included a 3.47 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 95 strikeouts in 106.1 innings. Martinez manned the closer role briefly before Hader was acquired, but he did not fare well in that spot.