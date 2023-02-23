The San Diego Padres got one over on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS last fall. And as we get closer to the beginning of the 2023 MLB season, the Padres are showing the confidence that series victory gave them.

Padres players spoke to the media recently regarding the team’s outlook for the upcoming season. Veteran Drew Pomeranz stated his belief that San Diego no longer play “little brother” to the Dodgers.

“They always had their way with us. But you could see the shift coming, and then it finally came when we beat those guys in the playoffs. That was so huge for our organization,” Pomeranz said.

The sentiment was shared by pitcher Craig Stammen. Stammen, the longest-tenured member of the Padres roster, gave his perspective on what the postseason victory did for the franchise.

“There were years we thought we were going to chase them down, and they kicked our butt. Well, we finally beat them on the big stage. It creates a different belief,” Stammen explained.

That type of momentum swing in a rivalry is something new Padres designated hitter Matt Carpenter knows all too well. He was with the St. Louis Cardinals around the time the Chicago Cubs began heating up in the mid-2010s.

“Chicago was like our baby brother for 10 years,’’ Carpenter said, “and then suddenly it was, ‘Whoa! Baby brother is beating us up. The very next year, they win the World Series. We didn’t even make the playoffs. Everything changed.”

The Padres certainly hope things continue to change in their favor in 2023. San Diego seeks its first NL West title since 2006, and its first World Series appearance since 1998.