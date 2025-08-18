The last three games were a bit rough for the San Diego Padres as the team got swept 3-0 by the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the club hoping to get back in the win column soon, it sounds like the team will be without outfielder Jackson Merrill for some time.

Reports indicate that Merrill, who is 22 years old, is listed as day-to-day with an ankle injury, according to CBS Sports and RotoWire. Merrill will not play in Monday's contest against the San Francisco Giants, and it's not entirely clear when he will return to the lineup. But considering he is day-to-day, the Padres seem confident he won't be out for too long.

“[Jackson] Merrill (ankle) is not in the Padres' starting lineup against the Giants on Monday. Merrill was forced to leave Sunday's game against the Dodgers after aggravating a left ankle injury that he suffered Friday. He's considered day-to-day for the time being, so he could return to the lineup at some point during the four-game series with San Francisco. Bryce Johnson will start at center field and bat ninth in Merrill's absence.”

After coming up big for the Padres as a rookie last season, Jackson Merrill is experiencing a sophomore slump in the 2025 campaign. Luckily, he's still incredibly young, and his potential is through the roof. But, he hasn't been all that consistent at the plate even when healthy.

Before being ruled out on Monday due to an ankle injury, Jackson Merrill owns a .261 batting average and .317 OBP while recording 91 hits, nine home runs, and 51 RBIs. His numbers are well below what he recorded last season.

A short break to get his ankle healthy might be exactly what Merrill needs right now. Especially this late in the regular season. The Padres are currently in second place in the NL West and sit just two games behind the Dodgers. Either way, San Diego is firmly in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs.