The last three games were a bit rough for the San Diego Padres as the team got swept 3-0 by the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the club hoping to get back in the win column soon, it sounds like the team will be without outfielder Jackson Merrill for some time.

Reports indicate that Merrill, who is 22 years old, is listed as day-to-day with an ankle injury, according to CBS Sports and RotoWire. Merrill will not play in Monday's contest against the San Francisco Giants, and it's not entirely clear when he will return to the lineup. But considering he is day-to-day, the Padres seem confident he won't be out for too long.

“[Jackson] Merrill (ankle) is not in the Padres' starting lineup against the Giants on Monday. Merrill was forced to leave Sunday's game against the Dodgers after aggravating a left ankle injury that he suffered Friday. He's considered day-to-day for the time being, so he could return to the lineup at some point during the four-game series with San Francisco. Bryce Johnson will start at center field and bat ninth in Merrill's absence.”

After coming up big for the Padres as a rookie last season, Jackson Merrill is experiencing a sophomore slump in the 2025 campaign. Luckily, he's still incredibly young, and his potential is through the roof. But, he hasn't been all that consistent at the plate even when healthy.

Before being ruled out on Monday due to an ankle injury, Jackson Merrill owns a .261 batting average and .317 OBP while recording 91 hits, nine home runs, and 51 RBIs. His numbers are well below what he recorded last season.

A short break to get his ankle healthy might be exactly what Merrill needs right now. Especially this late in the regular season. The Padres are currently in second place in the NL West and sit just two games behind the Dodgers. Either way, San Diego is firmly in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs.

More San Diego Padres News
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Jack Dreyer (86) gestures after a play during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers clinching season series has Padres fans in shamblesBrayden Haena ·
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) points to Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Andy Pages (44) after throwing out San Diego Padres left fielder Gavin Sheets (30) attempting to score during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
Blake Snell hands Will Smith a major compliment after dominant win over PadresMike Gianakos ·
San Diego Padres relief pitcher Ron Marinaccio (97) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium.
Padres announce 2 roster moves before Dodgers clashZachary Howell ·
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Alexis Diaz (40) delivers during the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium.
Fans lose it after Alexis Diaz secures Dodgers win over PadresBrayden Haena ·
San Diego Padres catcher Freddy Fermin (54) takes a breath in between pitches during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Petco Park.
Padres’ Freddy Fermin takes brutal collision vs. DodgersMike Gianakos ·
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King (34) delivers during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park.
Padres’ Michael King gets good news on MRI, sets target date for returnZachary Howell ·