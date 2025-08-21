Manny Machado knows the energy at Petco Park is often incredible. The San Diego Padres star gave the fans a shoutout following the team's 8-1 win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

“I've seen it on a Monday, Tuesday and even today, like you saw today, I mean, it's unbelievable what these fans have been doing for us all year,” Machado said, via MLB Network. “It's unbelievable how the fans have supported us all year and they continue to do it. It's awesome to come to the ball park every single night knowing that you're going to have a packed house to play in front of.”

The Padres are battling the Los Angeles Dodgers for the National League West lead. San Diego currently trails LA by one game in the division. Both stadium atmospheres (Dodger Stadium and Petco Park) are electric — something that has helped the Dodgers and Padres rivalry become even more competitive.

Machado is once again playing at a high level. The 33-year-old is not displaying any signs of slowing down. So far in 2025, Machado is slashing .290/.353/.477 across 125 games played. He has also hit 20 home runs and 30 doubles while recording an .830 OPS.

Manny Machado began his career with the Baltimore Orioles. He established himself as one of the best young players in the sport. In 2018, Machado was traded to the Dodgers — where he spent one half of a season that did not go according to plan.

Machado ended up joining the Padres in 2019. His decision to head to San Diego has paid off, as he is becoming one of the better Padres in franchise history.

Now, Machado is looking to lead his team to a World Series victory. Machado knows the Padres will have the support of the fans at Petco Park — something that will only give them more energy throughout the postseason.

