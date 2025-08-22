At the moment, the Los Angeles Dodgers are leading the NL West by one game. The team in second place? None other than the San Diego Padres, who will host the Dodgers at Petco Park in what could be a decisive three-game series in the NL West race. A few days ago, the Dodgers swept the Padres in three games at Dodger Stadium. Now, San Diego will look to do the same to their division rivals starting Friday evening.

The Dodgers' inconsistent form over the last few weeks has allowed the Padres to get back into the division race. The current West leaders split a four-game set in Colorado against the last place Rockies. That was a series that Los Angeles should have won, but due to their play lately, it didn't happen. Most notably, star two-way player Shohei Ohtani got a bit roughed up in his start Wednesday in Colorado. If the Dodgers play like they did in Colorado, the Padres will likely win this series.

If that's the case, then the Dodgers' division lead would disappear. The Padres would once again be at the top of the division, a place they haven't been on a consistent basis in quite a while. Both teams are deep and ready for what is essentially a playoff series. Game 1's matchup pits former Los Angeles ace Yu Darvish, now plying his craft with San Diego, against former Padre Blake Snell, now with the Dodgers. In a duel of two of the best pitchers from the last fifteen years, who will come out on top Friday night?

Ex-Dodgers ace Yu Darvish leads Padres to Game 1 win over former team

Darvish versus Snell has the look of a vintage pitchers duel. Although each pitcher has had his share of struggles this season, both of them know each other well. Furthermore, they know their opposing lineups intimately. Friday night just has the feeling that pitching will win the day. In front of his home crowd, it wouldn't be surprising to see Darvish come out on top in this key series opener.

The Japanese ace will turn back the clock with a vintage six inning performance in which he only allows one earned run. This will allow the Padres lineup, led by All-Stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado, to finally break through against Snell in the sixth inning, leading to the former San Diego ace's early departure. Following a couple more runs against the Los Angeles bullpen, the Padres will win Game 1 by a few runs on Friday night.

Padres take pivotal Game 2 to capture NL West lead

The projected Game 2 matchup on the bump looks to be the Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow versus the Padres' Nestor Cortes. At first glance, it looks like the Dodgers have the clear advantage on the bump, just like in Game 1. However, Cortes remembers the last time he messed up against Los Angeles: Game 1 of last year's World Series, when he gave up the game-winning home run to Freddie Freeman while with the New York Yankees.

As with Darvish on Friday, pitching in front of the hometown crowd will help bolster Cortes. The veteran lefty knows how to win close games, a take that has been proven more often than not despite his high-profile error last October. Glasnow will give the Padres offense a tougher time than Snell did, but Machado will come in with a couple of timely hits to boost San Diego towards a win. With a victory on Saturday, the Padres would take the NL West lead for themselves.

Dodgers slugger Teoscar Hernandez leads team to Game 3 win

With the Padres capturing the first two games of the series, the Dodgers would head into Sunday's matchup in second place. That is a position that Los Angeles hasn't been in for quite a while now. Sunday would be a must win for the Dodgers, as they would tie San Diego at the top of the NL West with a series-ending victory. Luckily for them, an explosive offense will finally wake back up and lead them to a convincing win over the Padres.

Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez's power will be the difference, with a couple of home runs and five plus RBIs. Ohtani and rookie Alex Freeland will also have tangible contributions, while Mookie Betts continues to show shades of his former MVP self. Despite San Diego winning two out of three in this series, both postseason contenders would enter next week still very much in multiple races. Will the Dodgers come out on top once again? Or will the Padres use this weekend as a platform to a long-awaited reunion with the division crown?