The San Diego Padres are looking to salvage whatever's left of their dreadful season. A playoff berth is still possible, but their 48-52 record means that they'll have to move mountains in order to get where they want to. With that in mind, San Diego is making a trade in order to clear up space on their roster. They have traded Jose Castillo to the Marlins in exchange for cash considerations, per Jordan McPherson.

“#Marlins announce a minor trade. They've acquired left-handed pitcher Jose Castillo from the Padres for cash considerations. He's on the 40-man roster but optioned to Triple A Jacksonville. They had an open 40-man spot after they outrighted Jerar Encarnacion.”

The Padres' decision at the trade deadline is still a big question mark right now. There are some that believe that the team should blow it up and trade some of their best talents. Players like Blake Snell and Josh Hader are rumored to be on the chopping block if that's the case. On the other hand, reports are coming out that the Padres are intent on playing this season out. It makes sense. Their goal entering the year was to win it all, and they have the talent to turn their season around with one good winning streak.

The decision to buy or sell will ultimately come down to the wire. The Padres' next few games will determine their trade deadline activity. If they do decide to sell, expect their star pitchers to be the first ones on the chopping block.