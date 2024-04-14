The San Diego Padres take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Our MLB odds series has our Padres Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Padres Dodgers.
The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres split their two-game Seoul Series in Korea in March, the first two games of the 2024 MLB regular season. They have split the first two games of this weekend series at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers lost to the Padres in the 2022 National League Division Series, but in the last two regular seasons, they have generally held the upper hand over the Padres. That advantage has not materialized so far this season in four meetings.
The Dodgers had a 7-3 lead on Friday night but squandered that cushion and lost 8-7 in extra innings. It was a gut-punch-level loss, and not the kind of game Los Angeles usually loses to San Diego. The Dodgers had to absorb that loss and bounce back on Saturday. After a multi-hour rain delay, they were able to do just that in a 5-2 win over the Friars. Starter Gavin Stone pitched 6 2/3 strong innings to lead L.A. to a win which involved a heated incident in which San Diego's Jurickson Profar tried to intimidate Stone.
The Dodger pitcher threw inside — not near Profar's head or wrists, only his chest. Profar glared at Stone and appeared to take offense at something which did not deserve any disapproval. Benches emptied. There was never a fight, but Profar clearly tried to create an incident to get Stone off his game and disrupt his concentration. The tactic failed, and the Dodgers won. One can only wonder if that incident will, in any way, spill into Sunday's game, which is part of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball.
Here are the Padres-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Padres-Dodgers Odds
San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-137)
Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+114)
Over: 9 (+100)
Under: 9 (-122)
How To Watch Padres vs. Dodgers
TV: ESPN
Stream: ESPN Plus
Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT
Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread
The Padres have Yu Darvish on the mound for this game and are getting a run and a half. That's a promising combination: a good pitcher and a favorable betting line. Given that the Padres have been able to stand up to the Dodgers in four games so far this season, the idea they will roll over and fade away against Los Angeles in this game doesn't hold water. San Diego is ready to take the next step in its evolution. It will play the Dodgers tough and will cover, possibly winning outright.
Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread
The Padres couldn't solve Gavin Stone on Saturday night, a discouraging turn of events for a team whose offense has blown very hot and cold this season instead of being steady and consistent. The Padres showed this tendency last year, and it is cropping up to an extent in the first 20 games of the new season. San Diego will have a great offensive game one night and a bad one the next, and will repeat that pattern a lot. Instead of scoring five or six runs several games in a row, the Padres will score 9 and then 1, or 8 and then 2. The past two games fit that pattern. The earlier series against the Chicago Cubs also fit the pattern. This team's inconsistency remains a reason to bet against it. The Dodgers, a team expected to win at least 100 games this season, embody the consistency the Padres still lack.
Final Padres-Dodgers Prediction & Pick
The Padres winning a series at Dodger Stadium is not something to bet on. Take Los Angeles instead.
Final Padres-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5