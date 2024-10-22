The Florida Panthers are the defending Stanley Cup champions, having captured the first title in franchise history last spring with a thrilling seven-game victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

And thanks to his efforts behind the bench, the Panthers have rewarded head coach Paul Maurice by making sure he won't be coaching anywhere else. On Tuesday, the team announced that Maurice has agreed to a multi-year contract extension.

The announcement was made by general manager Bill Zito, who praised Maurice's communication skills and strategic mind, via NHL.com.

“Paul has resolutely led our organization to unprecedented success during his relatively short tenure in South Florida,” said Zito. “He is a superb communicator and leader for our staff and players, possessing a keen strategic mind for the game. We are excited for Paul and his staff to continue to keep the Florida Panthers as a destination franchise for the foreseeable future.”

Maurice and the Panthers continue their schedule by taking on the Minnesota Wild at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The puck is scheduled to drop just after 6:30 PM EST.

Paul Maurice has led the Panthers to back-to-back Stanley Cup Final appearances

Hired as head coach before the 2022-23 NHL season, Maurice has successfully guided the Panthers to the 2023 and 2024 Stanley Cup Final. As part of their run in 2023, they made NHL history by taking down the 65-win Boston Bruins in the opening round of the Eastern Conference Quarter Final.