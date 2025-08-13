The number three-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes kick off the regular season against the number one Texas Longhorns on August 30. With just over two weeks until toe meets pigskin, Ohio State football still has some questions to answer. The team has multiple position battles still going, with three to watch out for heading into their week one showdown.

The Buckeyes come into the season as the defending National Champions, but that does not immunize them from turnover. According to Bill Connelly of ESPN, the team ranks 14th in the Big Ten in returning production. They are also 92nd in the nation in returning production, sitting with 48 percent returning production, and both the offense and defense are under 50 percent in returning production.

Ohio State also sees just nine starters from the team last year set to come back to the lineup, including just three on defense. This has created multiple position battles for the team. As Week 1 approaches, these are the biggest position battles to watch for Ohio State.

A starting cornerback job is up for grabs

Denzel Burke is now in the NFL. The former Buckeye corner picked off four passes and compiled 143 tackles in his time in Columbus. He would end up being selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. Still, this leaves a gap to fill in the secondary for the Scarlet and Grey. Now there is competition for who will line up opposite Davison Igbinosun.

The first option is Jermaine Matthews Jr. He found time in the game with Texas during the playoffs in January as Burke was sidelined with an injury. In his two years in Columbus, Matthews has 35 tackles, with three pass breakups, a sack, and an interception he returned for a touchdown. Another option is Aaron Scott, who saw action in just three games in his freshman year. The former four-star recruit has a great athletic profile and is competitive at the point of catch. He has been described as someone who could have “potential to become a multi-year impact player with NFL Draft upside,” according to Gabe Brooks of 247Sports Scouting.

The final option is Devin Sanchez. He enrolled in January 2025 and is a five-star recruit out of Houston, Texas. He was the top-rated cornerback in the class and the fifth overall-ranked player according to 247Sports. While just a true freshman, he may have the most raw talent of the group competing for the spot. Regardless, the Ohio State secondary is expected to be one of the top in the Big Ten, and this is a position battle worth keeping an eye on.

Protecting the quarterback is key

The offensive line returns just three players from the team in 2024. Former right tackle Josh Fryar was an undrafted free agent by the Arizona Cardinals, and replacing him will be key. Meanwhile, Josh Simmons was drafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but is expected to be replaced by a former guard in Austin Siereveld. The former Buckeye guard still plays a role in this conversation, though. As the team tries to fill multiple offensive line positions, he could move to the right side or back to guard if need be. Most likely, he will patrol the left side of the line, though, leaving the right side tackle as an open position.

It is expected to be one of two transfers who get the job at the right side tackle spot. One option is Ethan Onianwa. He was brought in from Rice, expecting to be the starting left tackle, but with Siereveld taking the majority of the snaps there in camp, he is now fighting for the job on the right side of the line. He made 25 starts at right tackle for the Rice Owls and then would move over to the left side in 2024. The Michigan native is a strong pass blocker with high upside in run blocking as well. His quickness is a concern, which could be why he is moving back to the right side at Ohio State.

The other option is Phillip Daniels, a tackle who is transferring in from Minnesota. He played in all 12 games in 2024, while making his first start in week 11 against Illinois. His strength and work ethic have been complemented by coaches. He was a three-star recruit out of high school. Still, he is pushing for a starting job. This is a solid situation for Ohio State, showing depth on the offensive line this year.

Who is under center in Week 1?

The biggest question for the Buckeyes is at quarterback. There is a competition in Columbus between Lincoln Kienholz and Julian Sayin. Kienholz has played in five games in the past two years for Ohio State, but did not attempt a pass in the 2024 campaign. In 2023, he played in three games, completing ten of 22 passes for 111 yards while running for two yards.

Out of South Dakota, he was a three-sport athlete who had great athleticism. He moves in the pocket well and can run the ball. Further, he has a solid deep ball, which could be great with star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. His overall passing ability is not on par with other top quarterbacks, but his ability as an athlete, plus still serviceable passing skills, make him a threat to win the job.

The other option is Julian Sayin. Sayin was the top-ranked recruit in the 2024 class. The redshirt freshman would initially enroll at Alabama before transferring after the retirement of Nick Saban. He is a polished pocket passer, but does not have the same athletic ability as Keinholz. The California native appeared in four games for Ohio State in 2024, completing five of 12 passes with 84 yards and a touchdown. He also showed off some scrambling ability, running twice for 24 yards.

This battle is seen as neck and neck between the two quarterbacks. The books seem to favor Sayin in the starting quarterback competition. At the time of writing, odds provided by FanDuel have Sayin sitting tied for eighth in odds to win the Heisman Trophy, sitting with returning starting quarterbacks DJ Lagway and Sam Leavitt. Regardless, odds do not dictate the decision of Ryan Day, and he needs to decide on a quarterback soon, as Texas will be coming to town.