The Florida Panthers are preparing for another deep playoff run in 2024, and they added one of the better goal-scorers on the trade market after acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko from the Ottawa Senators.
In return, Florida is sending two draft picks to Canada's capital, a third and fourth-round selection. Ottawa is also retaining 50 percent of Tarasenko's $5 million cap hit. It was reported earlier this week that the price for Tarasenko was a second-round pick and a prospect.
With a full no-trade clause included in the one-year pact the Russian inked with the Sens last summer, he must have signed off on the trade that will send him south to Florida.
Tarasenko should immediately slot in in the middle-six, adding another weapon to one of best rosters in the National Hockey League. The Panthers currently lead the league with a ridiculous 43-16-4 record, good enough for first place in league standings. They've lost just one of their last 13 games as a second-half heater continues for the red hot Cats.
After coming within three wins of the franchise's first Stanley Cup in 2023, the Panthers are looking for more ahead of another postseason.
Vladimir Tarasenko should fit nicely in South Beach
Tarasenko won a Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019, and he's been solid if unspectacular in 2023-24, with 17 goals and 41 points over 57 games. It makes sense that the Russian would be moved considering Ottawa's last-place standing in the Atlantic Division.
Here's what hockey analyst JFresh had to say about the player after the trade broke:
“Vladimir Tarasenko, acquired by FLA, is an all-offence middle-six scoring winger. A premier creator of shots off the rush despite diminished foot speed. Generally inattentive defensively.”
Tarasenko will need to clean up the defensive side of his game, which should be much easier on a Panthers team that is allowing less goals than almost any NHL team in 2023-24. And he adds another offensive weapon to maybe the best offense in the game of hockey.
It's clear that, once again, the Florida Panthers are all-in. And Vladimir Tarasenko will have his sights set on a second Stanley Cup with his new team in 2024.