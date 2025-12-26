The Detroit Lions were in an important battle Thursday night against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, and it did not end well for Dan Campbell's squad, as they suffered a 23-10 loss.

Adding to the Lions' woes are the injuries suffered by a couple of players on their defense.

Detroit released the following update via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter:

“Lions Injury Update: LB Alex Anzalone (Concussion) has been downgraded to Out. S Thomas Harper (Concussion) has been downgraded to Out.”

But the worst news of the evening for the Lions was their official elimination from playoff contention.

Detroit needed to win its final two games in the 2025 NFL regular season and some major help from other teams in order to make it to the postseason, but that is no longer going to happen following its loss at the hands of the Vikings.

The Lions' offense, which is usually hard to slow down, was contained by the Vikings, who held Detroit to just 231 total yards and 5-of-13 on third downs. The Viking also forced the visiting team to turn the ball over six times. Lions quarterback Jared Goff was intercepted twice and lost all three of his fumbles.

The loss to Minnesota drops Detroit to .500 with an 8-8 record.

With the playoffs no longer part of the Lions' outlook, they will just aim to finish their 2025 campaign on a positive note with a win, as Detroit takes on NFC North rivals Chicago Bears in Week 18 at Soldier Field.