Few stories capture the essence of perseverance quite like that of an overlooked rookie rising to the occasion. Thankfully for the rebuilding Washington Wizards, December numbers offer a snapshot of a young player beginning to turn promise into production. The 21st overall pick has been turning heads, averaging 8.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 0.8 steals/blocks per game, while shooting an efficient 47.9% from the field.

Those numbers are modest on the surface, but for an enthusiastic Riley, they represent something far greater than a statistical checkpoint.

“It's everything I dreamed of as a kid,” Riley told ClutchPoints. “All the hard work I put in is starting to pay off, but still a lot more to do. I've got a lot more to prove, so it's just keep on building out my game.”

This humility underscores a player who's not content with early success; instead, Riley seems laser-focused on growth, using each game as a stepping stone.

“I feel like a lot of people didn't know how much I really worked,” admitted Riley. “I work on my game all the time. Always in the gym. You've got to be dedicated if you want to win like I do.”

Riley's dedication has been shaped and nurtured by the coaching staff around him, both past and present.

Article Continues Below

Development credit goes to the mentors who understood Riley's drive and matched it with their own commitment.

“All my coaches, they help me because they know how I am and they give me the maximum effort,” Riley explained. “Whether it's on the court or off the court, I appreciate all of them for that. The same goes for Coach Saige, Saige Spece, from Phelps. He was always in the gym with me in the morning, off the court, would help me build a routine and stuff like that.”

Another key part of Riley's evolution has been adopting the habits of seasoned pros like CJ McCollum. Observing veterans has taught him the value of consistency beyond practice. When asked about a gift he would buy his younger self, the 19-year-old was quick to answer.

“I'd get myself a yoga mat,” Riley shared. “Honestly, I'm learning that building a routine is the most important thing for me. Just seeing the older guys, how they're stuck to their routine. They take it so seriously. Being a younger player, if I can develop that early, I believe I'll be around a lot longer.”

From training sessions with Coach Spece to studying NBA routines, Will Riley’s story is unfolding as a testament to the importance of preparation. The December stats are a promising start, but they are also merely the first returns on an investment in routine, work, and a dream the Warriors rookie is determined to build on, one disciplined day at a time.