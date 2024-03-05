The Ottawa Senators are garnering a ton of interest in Vladimir Tarasenko ahead of the NHL trade deadline. With the deadline approaching quickly, a number of teams have expressed interest in him, including the Florida Panthers, per Bruce Garrioch of The Ottawa Sun. The asking price for Tarasenko has also been revealed.
‘A league source told this newspaper that the Florida Panthers would be high on his list of possible destinations. They are among the teams that have kicked tires along with the Carolina Hurricanes, Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers…Though the Senators are seeking a second-round pick and a prospect in return for Tarasenko, he has some control over the situation. He has a full no-trade clause (NTC), which means he has every right to decide his future.'
Tarasenko brings a lot of talent to the table and won a Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019. On top of that, he has enjoyed a productive season, registering 24 assists with 17 goals and 41 points for the Senators. However, Ottawa sits last in the Atlantic Division with a 25-31 record and 53 total points and low in the latest power rankings. So, the Senators could very well shake things up and make a series of moves at the deadline.
Other players the Senators have been rumored to be shopping include Dominik Kubalik, Erik Brannstrom, and Mark Kastelic. The trade deadline is on Friday, March 8, so the Senators roster might look a bit different when the weekend comes around.