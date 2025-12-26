The Detroit Lions were one of the co-favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl at the start of the season, but they were eliminated from postseason contention on Christmas Day as they were beaten 23-10 by the Minnesota Vikings.

The Lions had an outside chance to pass the Green Bay Packers at the start of the day, but they would have had to beat the Vikings and the Chicago Bears in the season finale, while Green Bay would have had to lose their last two games to the Baltimore Ravens and the Vikings.

The Lions turned the ball over to the Vikings 6 times in the game. Quarterback Jared Goff threw 2 interceptions and he also lost 3 fumbles. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs also lost a fumble. The Lions had turned the ball over 8 times in their first 15 games, but they could not stop giving the ball to a very aggressive Vikings defense in this matchup.

Harrison Smith and Byron Murphy came up with 3rd quarter interceptions for the Vikings. Andrew Van Ginkel recovered 2 fumbles for Minnesota while Jalen Redmond and Murphy recovered 1 fumble each.

The win allowed the Vikings (8-8) to escape the NFC North cellar and move into 3rd place ahead of the Lions (8-8). The Vikings have the edge in the standings because they swept the season series from Detroit.

Vikings offense struggled badly under backup QB Max Brosmer, but did not turn the ball over

The difference in this game was the 6 turnovers suffered by the Lions. The Vikings converted a 1st quarter fumble into 1-yard TD run by Aaron Jones to finish off a 5-play, 16-yard drive.

Minnesota also had a spectacular 65-yard touchdown on an end around from speedy wideout Jordan Addison in the 4th quarter that gave the Vikings a 10-point lead and control of the game with 3:43 to play.

Vikings QB Max Brosmer completed 9 of 16 passes for 51 yards, but he was sacked 7 times for 48 yards in losses. The Vikings won the game despite having 3 net passing yards.