The Washington Commanders suffered another critical setback on Christmas Day as their injury situation deteriorated during their Week 17 matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys. The primary concern centered on the health of center Tyler Biadasz, who was forced to exit early in the second quarter due to injury.

Biadasz, who joined Washington following a Pro Bowl stint with Dallas, went down clutching his knee and appeared visibly in pain. He was assisted off the field by medical personnel and was initially listed as questionable before being ruled out later in the game. His absence placed immediate strain on an already depleted offensive line during a closely contested divisional battle.

In Biadasz’s absence, Nick Allegretti stepped in at center, prompting multiple adjustments across the offensive line. Communication issues quickly emerged as Washington struggled to maintain consistency in both pass protection and run blocking. Biadasz plays a crucial role in managing line calls, and his departure disrupted the unit’s rhythm throughout the second half.

Following Washington’s 30-23 loss, additional details emerged regarding the nature of the veteran center's injuries. The Washington Post's Tom Schad shared an update on X (formerly known as Twitter) after speaking with team officials, describing the six-year veteran's postgame condition.

“Tyler Biadasz had both knee and ankle injuries, Dan Quinn said. They hope sprains on both but he'll have more imaging/tests.

Biadasz had a walking boot on his right foot in the locker room.”

Quinn expressed cautious optimism, though he confirmed that additional imaging would be necessary to determine the severity of the injuries. The presence of a walking boot raised further concern as Washington prepares for the final stretch of the season.

The Commanders’ injury situation now casts a long shadow over the remainder of the campaign. Losing a veteran center at this stage disrupts continuity and limits the team’s tactical flexibility. With no remaining path to the postseason following their elimination from playoff contention, Washington must now focus on evaluating its depth while awaiting updates on Biadasz’s recovery. The Cowboys vs. Commanders clash ultimately served as yet another reminder of how fragile late-season momentum can be.