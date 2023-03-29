It’s safe to say Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad and professional golfer Brooks Koepka won’t be hitting the golf course together anytime soon.

During the Panthers’ home game against the New York Rangers on Saturday, videos surfaced of Koepka yelling insults at Ekblad. In two videos posted on Twitter by the user @David954FLA, Koepka is seen hoisting a traffic cone while yelling “Ekblad you suck,” among other things.

LIV Golf Superstar Brooks Koepka has a message for Aaron Ekblad. “F’ing traffic cone” #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/j2y7dJio0g — David R (@David954FLA) March 25, 2023

Ekblad responded to the videos by saying he doesn’t know Koepka. “We’re not buddies. (We’ll) never be buddies,” Ekblad said, according to Sportsnet’s Luke Fox.

Koepka also addressed the incident. “He gave up a bad goal. It was a bad pass in the third (period),” Koepka said. “I’m a die-hard Panthers fan and he gave up a bad goal.”

The Panthers fell to the Rangers 4-3, Florida’s third of now four straight losses in the midst of a playoff push. As of Wednesday, the Panthers currently sit three points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Both teams have eight games remaining in the regular season.

It’s typical to see two hockey players jawing at each other before, during, or after a game. It’s another thing when a world-class athlete in a completely different sport is throwing obscenities at another athlete as a fan, especially when the two don’t know each other.

Koepka admittedly is a die-hard Florida Panthers fan, having been born and raised in South Florida. Perhaps Koepka had one too many cold ones during a night out at the rink with the boys.