The Florida Panthers are fighting to stay in the NHL playoff picture, but they aren’t doing a very good job unfortunately. The Panthers have lost three straight games now, with their latest being a 4-3 loss at the hands of the New York Rangers. Fans certainly aren’t pleased with the team’s recent play, including LIV Golf superstar Brooks Koepka.
Koepka has been spotted attending several Panthers home games throughout the season, and he was present for Florida’s latest loss to New York. Koepka apparently wasn’t too happy with Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad in particular, and was caught on video making a NSFW traffic cone diss towards Ekblad.
He hasn’t stopped. pic.twitter.com/zQqSiYQwGm
— David R (@David954FLA) March 25, 2023
Ekblad hasn’t been having a great season for the Panthers, which has certainly played a role in what has been a rather disappointing season for them to this point. After finishing in sixth place for the Norris Trophy last season, Ekblad has taken a step back this season, as he has just 30 points in 62 games after tallying 57 points in just 61 games last season. And defensively, his impact hasn’t come close to the high level of play he showcased last year either.
Koepka appears to be pretty fed up with his favorite hockey team, and targeted Ekblad with this traffic cone line repeatedly throughout the game, even after the Panthers scored a goal, which should have made him happy. Ekblad and the Panthers will try to get back on track in their next game against the Ottawa Senators, and maybe things will go better for Florida’s defenseman without Koepka constantly calling him a traffic cone.