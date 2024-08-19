The Florida Panthers won their first Stanley Cup in 2024. The title was the first in Panthers history and ended a long, arduous rebuild that started in 2014 when they selected Aaron Ekblad first overall. The defenseman won the Calder Trophy for top rookie and immediately became the top defender on the team. Now, with ten years and a Stanley Cup under his belt, he spoke honestly about his feelings about the title.

“It's so hard to do, and so few do it…to understand that and feel the weight of what we've done and how amazing it is to be a champion and win this trophy is incredible,” Ekblad told NHL.com's Nicholas J. Cotsonika.

Ekblad truthfully believed he would never become a Stanley Cup Champion. He got very close in 2023 before losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Cup Final. Ekblad was even better in those playoffs than when they won but the team accomplishment is more important.

The Panthers were led by their defenseman during the playoffs. Gustav Forsling made a name for himself and Ekblad played over 22 minutes a night during the playoffs. However, Ekblad has been on the trade block ahead of the 2024-25 season. His contract expires after this season and the Panthers want to get younger on the blue line.

Panthers have Aaron Ekblad decision to make

The Panthers should make an effort to trade Aaron Ekblad before the trade deadline this season. They can get younger and pick up future assets as they look to defend their title. He is entering the final year of his deal, which is worth $7.5 million. There are plenty of teams who could benefit from snagging Ekblad.

The St. Louis Blues were dealt some brutal injury news about Torey Krug this summer. He may miss the entire season with pre-arthritic issues in his ankle. Their aging defensive core could use another piece to get them through this season. The price should not be too high on Ekblad, so a mid-round pick to lock him in would be a good investment.

The Ottawa Senators traded away Jakob Chycrun this off-season despite his recent move from Arizona to Ottawa. With young players up and down the blue line, a veteran presence could be beneficial for the Senators. While Jake Sanderson, Jacob Bernard-Docker, and Thomas Chabot headlining the group, Ekblad would fit in well.

This season should be the year that the Anaheim Ducks power out of their rebuild. Trevor Zegras is still in the fold, for now, and Cutter Gauthier is set to play his first full NHL season. Stanley Cup Champion Alex Killorn is the veteran presence in the forward unit but they could use one on the defensive end. They should look at Ekblad to fill that hole.

Aaron Ekblad could be on his way out of Florida before the end of his contract. If he does, he still has his moment with the Stanley Cup as the player who symbolizes the full rebuild of the Panthers.