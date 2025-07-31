With the trade deadline looming, the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants executed one of the most intriguing swaps yet — and it may end up being a rare win-win. The Mets acquired veteran right-handed reliever Tyler Rogers, a submarining workhorse, in exchange for three pieces: right-handers José Buttó and Blade Tidwell and outfield prospect Drew Gilbert. For both clubs, this deal checks a lot of boxes — just in very different ways.

Mets Grade: A

The Mets are in the thick of a playoff push, and their bullpen has been gashed by injuries all season long. With Edwin Díaz shaky, Brooks Raley just returning, and multiple arms down for the year, bullpen help wasn’t just a need — it was a must. Enter Tyler Rogers, who brings not only elite production but a level of dependability few in the game can match.

Rogers has led MLB in appearances multiple times, and his durability is legendary — he’s never hit the injured list. More than just a rubber arm, he’s been downright nasty this season, boasting a 1.80 ERA with a jaw-dropping 64.4% groundball rate and the lowest walk rate (2.1%) of any qualified reliever. Even though he throws 83 mph and isn’t a strikeout machine, hitters can’t square him up. His unique submarine delivery and extreme movement generate soft contact and weak grounders — exactly what the Mets need in high-leverage situations.

And let’s be real: in October, when rest days are baked in and managers lean heavily on elite bullpen arms, guys like Rogers can change a series. He’s funky, unpredictable, and impossible to simulate — not even high-tech systems like Trajekt can replicate his delivery. That deception is part of why his platoon splits are shockingly neutral despite his unusual arm slot.

Rogers is a rental, yes. But his price tag — less than $2 million owed — makes him a perfect fit for a team already in deep luxury tax waters. The Mets avoided the sticker shock that comes with other relievers like Raisel Iglesias or Kenley Jansen, both of whom carry eight-figure salaries. Plus, Rogers' acquisition complements earlier moves for Gregory Soto and Raley, diversifying the bullpen with different arm angles and styles.

Critics might argue the Mets gave up a lot, but here’s the thing: Gilbert, Tidwell, and Buttó were all somewhat expendable given the Mets' roster situation. Gilbert wasn’t on the 40-man but would’ve needed a spot this winter. Tidwell had fallen behind in the pecking order of pitching prospects. And Buttó, while solid, was out of options and likely on the roster bubble. Instead of potentially losing them for nothing, the Mets turned that trio into one of baseball’s most effective relievers — a clear upgrade in the present without devastating the future.

Giants Grade: B+

On the flip side, the Giants cashed in on a pending free agent reliever in a smart, calculated way. Tyler Rogers has been a franchise staple since his debut in 2019, but with the team falling out of playoff contention — thanks to a brutal stretch that has them back at .500 — selling high made sense. And sell high they did. (Although, I believe the team should buy at the deadline. One good month is all it takes to get back in it.)

In return for two months of a soft-tossing reliever (albeit a great one), San Francisco landed three players who could each contribute at the major league level.

Drew Gilbert is a former first-round pick and a key piece of the Justin Verlander trade just a year ago. His stock has dipped slightly due to injuries and platoon splits (he struggles vs. lefties), but he’s still got tools, energy, and defensive versatility. He could end up as a fourth outfielder or a left-handed platoon guy — and that’s valuable, especially with Mike Yastrzemski entering free agency.

Blade Tidwell has mid-rotation upside if he can find the zone more consistently. His pitch mix is deep, with multiple offerings that flash plus potential, but his command has always lagged behind his stuff. If the Giants can help him harness it, they may have landed a sneaky good arm. If not, he still projects as a capable bullpen piece — something they’ll need with so many innings to cover down the stretch.

José Buttó is already big-league tested. He’s not flashy, but he eats innings and keeps his team in games. The Giants could use that stability with their current rotation chaos. With Logan Webb and Robbie Ray as anchors but little behind them after trading Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks in the Devers deal, Buttó can help immediately.

For San Francisco, this is about threading the needle — moving an expiring asset for real depth without completely punting on the season. Gilbert and Tidwell add to a thinned-out farm, and Buttó fills Rogers’ spot in the bullpen right now.

This is one of those rare deals where both sides addressed key needs without making reckless decisions. The Mets paid a fair price to upgrade a bullpen that could swing playoff games. The Giants sold at the right time, extracting multiple assets for a reliever they were likely to lose in free agency anyway. In a deadline full of noise, this move was smart, surgical, and sensible for both organizations.