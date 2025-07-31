Seattle Mariners fans have become accustomed to All-Star catcher Cal Raleigh breaking records during his historic 2025 season. But after the Mariners landed Eugenio Suarez in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday, the team helped the 12th-year veteran set his own MLB record.

Suarez hit 36 home runs for the Diamondbacks before he was traded to Seattle. That’s the most homers any player has ever had when being traded midseason, per MLB’s Sarah Langs. Suarez surpassed Mark McGwire, who had 34 dingers for the Oakland A’s when he was shipped to the St. Louis Cardinals in 1997.

Both players were in their age-33 season when they were traded – although Suarez recently turned 34. And neither led their league in home runs at the time of the trade. Suarez was third in the National League, trailing Shohei Ohtani (38) and Kyle Schwarber (37). Meanwhile, McGwire was second in the American League behind New York Yankees first baseman Tino Martinez (36).

Eugenio Suarez sets home run record with Mariners trade

1998, Unknown location, USA; FILE PHOTO; St Louis Cardinals first baseman Mark McGuire at the plate during the 1998 season.
RVR Photos-Imagn Images

However, once in St. Louis, McGwire really picked it up. After leaving the yard 34 times in 105 games for Oakland, he homered 24 times in 51 games for the Cardinals. McGwire ultimately lead the majors in home runs in 1997 with 58 total bombs and finished 16th in NL MVP voting despite his limited time in the league.

Of course, the following year, McGwire broke Roger Maris’ longstanding single-season home run record with 70 dingers. And he followed that performance with 65 long balls in 1999.

Suarez probably isn’t going to continue breaking McGwire home run records. But he is on pace to leave the yard a career-best 56 times this season. The two-time All-Star’s previous single-season high of 49 homers came in 2019 when he was with the Cincinnati Reds.

Suarez joins a Mariners team that is all in on the 2025 season. While Seattle is five games back in the AL West, the team is tied with the Texas Rangers for the third Wild Card berth.

The Mariners promised to be aggressive at the trade deadline and they delivered. Seattle upgraded its corner infield spots with former Diamondbacks Suarez and Josh Naylor. The newcomers will join AL MVP frontrunner Cal Raleigh as well as outfielders Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena to form a dangerous lineup

