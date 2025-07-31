Nathan Eovaldi is certainly doing everything in his power to will the Texas Rangers, the 2023 World Series champion, back to the postseason. In the month of July, Eovaldi has pitched on an entirely different playing field, and on Wednesday, his hot streak continued with a dominant start in a 6-3 win for the Rangers over the Angels.

On Wednesday, Eovaldi pitched seven innings and allowed just one earned run while striking out four (against six hits and two walks allowed). While it wasn't the best start in the world, the fact that Eovaldi was very efficient with his pitches, lasting seven innings with just 92 pitches thrown, makes him so valuable for the Rangers.

In fact, this latest win for Eovaldi was the 100th of his career, a major feat, as per Rangers PR on X (formerly Twitter). In the month of July 2025, Eovaldi recorded a bonkers 0.59 ERA and 0.95 WHIP while striking out 30 batters against just eight walks. He won all five of his starts and allowed opposing batters to hit just .198.

Eovaldi has been lights out for all of 2025, so it's no surprise at all to see him carry over this level of success to the month of July. Granted, of the five starts that Eovaldi made for the Rangers on the month, only one came against a winning team.

Even then, it's difficult to be this consistently excellent in MLB, and Eovaldi has done just that for his ballclub — making him quite the bargain for the three-year, $75 million contract he signed with the Rangers this past offseason.

On the year, Eovaldi now has a 1.49 ERA in 103.0 innings of work (19 starts). He would be a contender for the AL Cy Young award if he wasn't pitching in a universe where Tarik Skubal and Garrett Crochet exist.

Rangers hanging tough in the playoff race thanks to Nathan Eovaldi's dominance

Only one other pitcher in Rangers history managed to pull off a month with at least five wins and an ERA below 1.00, with Kenny Rogers accomplishing the feat in May 1995 and May 2005. Moreover, Eovaldi became just the first player since May 2024 to record such a month, joining Luis Gil and Chris Sale in that company.

Eovaldi's dominant month has helped the Rangers stay right in the playoff race. At present, they have a 57-52 record, tied with the Seattle Mariners for the third and final Wild Card spot. It remains to be seen if Texas would make a major move prior to the trade deadline to get them a bit more juice.