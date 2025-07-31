On Wednesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez trade saga finally came to an end after the hard-hitting infielder was acquired by a former employer of his, the Seattle Mariners, in a blockbuster trade. The Mariners beat everyone to the punch, with teams such as the Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, and Philadelphia Phillies missing out on Suarez. But apparently, the Boston Red Sox also were interested in bringing in the 34-year-old slugger.

As per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Red Sox were in on a potential trade for Suarez “with the intention of playing him at first base”. At present, Boston is relying on Romy Gonzalez to hold down the fort at first base.

And to be fair to Gonzalez, he's been doing a good job at the position — slashing .295/.337/.548 on the season to go along with seven home runs and 35 runs batted in. In fact, on Wednesday, in a 13-1 win for the Red Sox over the Minnesota Twins, Gonzalez went 2-4 with a home run and 3 RBIs — not too shabby of a night.

Perhaps Gonzalez's emergence is encouraging the Red Sox not to be too aggressive leading into the trade deadline. They would have had to give up their fair share of good prospects to bring Suarez in. Considering how the Red Sox want to keep their options open for the future, riding out their current roster, especially when they've been playing so well since the Rafael Devers trade, is not that bad of an option.

Regardless, the Red Sox, given their current form, look like a threat to make it to the playoffs. Acquiring Suarez would have given their lineup more insurance, especially when the right-handed hitting Suarez can take better advantage of the Green Monster. But there's still time anyway for Boston to pursue a lineup upgrade here and there if they're unconvinced of Gonzalez as their everyday player for the rest of the season.

Red Sox hanging tough in the playoff race

Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) reacts after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.
Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images.

The Red Sox have had a rollercoaster of a 2025 season thus far. Many thought that they would fall right off after trading away Devers in a move that took the league by surprise. But Boston has caught fire in the month of July, going 17-7 in the calendar month and keeping in step with their peers in the playoff race.

If the season ended today, the Red Sox would be good enough to make it to the playoffs. Now, the task is staying in that position, and an addition or two prior to the trade deadline could aid in that quest of theirs.

