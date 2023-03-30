The Florida Panthers skated to victory thanks to an impassioned head coach Paul Maurice. An overtime-winner from defenseman Brandon Montour won the game and broke a couple records along the way.

Montour broke the Panthers’ single-season record for most game-winning goals. Furthermore, his Wednesday night winner broke the team’s single-season record for points by a defenseman.

Montour is one of two Panthers defensemen to ever score more than 60 points in a season. His 63 points slightly edge Keith Yandle, who put up 62 in 2018-19.

Maurice, in his first season as Panthers head coach, lit into his team after they went down to the Toronto Maple Leafs early. The Florida head coach noted the timing as his motivation.

“I thought it was a very nice opportunity to share feelings,” explained Maurice. “It was just honest. If I could have yelled louder, if I found a f****n’ way to be more profane than I was, I would have. I’m not gifted enough.”

Maurice declined to share any deeper message beyond the profanity. Though he did call the moment “cathartic” for him, and said it was something he needed to do.

Florida responded, tying the game to force overtime. The Panthers received clutch saves from veteran journeyman Alex Lyon, who made the start on Wednesday. And at the other end, Montour put the game on ice with his goal.

This victory is one the Panthers certainly needed. Florida remains one point behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final Eastern Conference Wild Card spot. However, the win keeps them in the hunt with seven games remaining. That’s all they are concerned with at this point in the season.