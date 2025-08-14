The 2025 Oregon football team is expected to reload after last year's magical season. They are loaded with talent, especially on defense. The offense also has a lot of talent but more questions to answer, with a new quarterback under center after Dillon Gabriel graduated. However, due to off-field issues, they might be without Jurrion Dickey, which is a blow to the receiving corps.

Rumors have swirled about Dickey clashing with coaches and teammates, and the situation blew up recently, with the Ducks suspending Dickey from team activities. Head coach Dan Lanning addressed what happened with Dickey and said that the suspension was due to him and the team needing a break from each other.

“We’ve got two team rules: be respectful and be on time,” Lanning said. “There are some pieces where I felt like he needed a break from us, and we needed a break from him, so we can focus on what’s in front of us right now. Wishing him nothing but the best regarding success, I want to see him return to where he could contribute.”

According to Max Torres of On3 Sports, Dickey has not been completely kicked off the team and can rejoin if he does the work.

Torres said, “The staff is hoping they can help him, not just run him off, but also not allow him to impact the rest of the team negatively.”

Jurrion Dickey has been with the Oregon football program since 2023. That year, he appeared in four games for the Ducks before redshirting. Then, in 2024, he was a much bigger part of the Ducks roster, appearing in 10 of 14 games. He only caught one pass for seven yards, but he logged 77 total snaps, with 22 on offense and 55 on special teams.

Despite being a five-star recruit from high school in California, college football has not yet been a fit for Dickey. He was the No. 2 wide receiver in the class and the No. 3 overall player from California. He was also the No. 28 overall recruit in the country in the 2023 class.

Oregon's football offense is loaded, highlighted by former five-star quarterback Dante Moore, who is given the keys to this offense. Makhi Hughes will also have a massive impact on the ground game. The receivers should be fine, but if they lose Jurrion Dickey due to this, he joins Evan Stewart as potentially missing the season. Dan Lanning and the Ducks should be fine, but this is a situation to monitor.