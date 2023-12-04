With Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers have been eliminated from playoff contention.

On Sunday, rookie quarterback Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers dropped to an NFL-worst record of 1-11 with a narrow road loss at the hands of their NFC South divisional rivals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Young didn't have his best game in this contest, and although the Panthers held their own in what was a tightly contested matchup on the road, ultimately, it was the Buccaneers who prevailed with the victory to push their own record on the season to 5-7.

To say that things haven't been exactly going according to plan for the Panthers so far this year would be a major understatement. In fact, with the loss on Sunday afternoon, the Panthers officially became the first NFL team to be eliminated from playoff contention, with still five weeks left to play in the season, per Ari Meirvon of The 33rd Team on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Bryce Young hasn't had quite the start to his NFL career that Panthers fans were hoping for when the team drafted him first overall last year in the NFL Draft. Meanwhile, CJ Stroud, the second quarterback taken off the board, has gotten off to a great start for the Houston Texans. Still, it's hard to fault Young too much for his struggles given the lack of talent around him and the instability of the team, which recently fired head coach Frank Reich.

The Panthers will look to get in the win column for the second time this season when they face the New Orleans Saints on December 10.