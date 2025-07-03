The Carolina Panthers spent most of the 2024 season clawing out of an early-season identity crisis. By Week 2, 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young had already been benched. As such, speculation about the team moving on from him was picking up serious steam. However, a funny thing happened on the way to rock bottom. Young came back in Week 8 and looked like a different player. He wasn’t a superstar, but he was stable, confident, and increasingly effective.

2025 Recap

By season’s end, Young capped off his resurgence with 251 yards and three touchdowns in a road win against the Atlanta Falcons, complete with a look-away celebration that became a viral moment and a symbolic turning point.

“I think we’ve got our QB here,” Panthers owner David Tepper told NFL Media’s Cameron Wolfe after the win.

Still, the Panthers have miles to go. Carolina’s defense gave up more points than any team in NFL history. Yes, the front office added key pieces like edge rushers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen in the 2025 draft. That said, this group still lacks true teeth. Of course, drafting wideout Tetairoa McMillan eighth overall should help Young. Still, it won’t matter unless Carolina fixes the other side of the ball and the trenches on both sides.

Nobody is confusing this team with a contender, but hope is back in Charlotte. That’s more than you could say 12 months ago. Here we'll try to look at two players who are way-too-early 2026 NFL Draft prospects the Carolina Panthers must monitor.

A Force to Anchor the Rebuild

Let’s be honest: Carolina probably should have gone defense in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. They passed on top-tier defensive linemen in favor of giving Young a weapon in McMillan. Sure, that decision made sense for optics and offense. However, the Panthers still need reinforcements up front. Enter Peter Woods.

The Clemson defensive tackle checks every box for what Carolina needs in its front seven. They needed quickness, leverage, production, and physicality. At 6'3″ and 315 pounds, Woods put up three sacks and 17 pressures across just 11 games last season. He’s not just a space-eater, too. He’s a disruptor. Pairing him with Derrick Brown would instantly turn Carolina’s interior into a strength rather than a liability.

The Panthers’ defense finished last in EPA and points allowed in 2024. Sure, they grabbed some pass rush help on Day 2. However, without a consistent presence in the middle, opposing offenses will continue to pick apart this unit. Woods isn’t just a scheme fit. He’s a cultural one. The Panthers want to build toughness in the trenches, and Woods gives them just that.

Scouts are already pegging him as a top-10 talent in early mocks. Many even believe he could follow the recent run of Clemson linemen going early. If Carolina wants to give their young quarterback any chance of leading this team forward, bolstering the defense and winning the line of scrimmage must be the next step.

A Pillar for Protection

Let’s assume Young earns the right to lead the Panthers in 2026. If so, then it’s time to give him more than just weapons. It’s time to give him consistent protection.

Ikem Ekwonu is locked in on the left side after the Panthers picked up his fifth-year option. On the right, though, Taylor Moton is aging (he’ll be 31 next August) and headed toward free agency. That leaves a looming hole at right tackle. It's one that Miami’s could fill seamlessly.

A former five-star recruit, Mauigoa was dominant in 2024. He allowed just two combined sacks or QB hits on 534 pass-blocking snaps. According to Pro Football Focus analysts Trevor Sikkema and Max Chadwick, he was the only FBS tackle with two or fewer knockdowns allowed on over 500 pass-blocking plays. That’s elite territory.

Mauigoa is already being viewed as one of the top offensive linemen in the 2026 class. He has the size (6'6′, 325 pounds), the footwork, and the ability to handle edge speed that NFL teams covet. He’s also exclusively played right tackle at Miami. THat makes him a clean fit if the Panthers need to replace Moton next spring.

The Panthers’ investment in Young will only pay off if they continue investing in what protects him. Offensive line continuity is everything for a young quarterback trying to find his rhythm in the NFL. If Carolina believes Young is their guy, then using another high pick to secure his blindside on the right makes perfect sense.

Hope, But No Room for Error

The Panthers are still rebuilding, but they’re not starting from scratch anymore. They have a quarterback trending in the right direction, a new playmaker at wide receiver, and signs of defensive life. The next step? Fortify the trenches with long-term foundational pieces.

Woods could be the next franchise disruptor on defense. Mauigoa could be the key to locking in protection on offense. If the Panthers want to build sustainably, they need to stop looking for flash and start laying bricks. Both of these prospects fit the blueprint.

As 2026 approaches, Carolina will have plenty of prospects to scout. But these two might just be the ones that shift the franchise into the next gear.