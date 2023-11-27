Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young took the blame for a late gaffe in their loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 12.

Bryce Young told reporters he took responsibility for yet another Panthers setback, per The Athletic's Joe Person.

Bryce Young on the fourth-and-6 check. Says it’s “on me.” pic.twitter.com/oMzYRwSFvx — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 26, 2023

Panthers head coach Frank Reich has always been aggressive on his fourth-down calls dating back to his days with the Indianapolis Colts. Sunday was no exception.

Reich's fourth-down gamble paid off after Carolina running back Chuba Hubbard took a handoff and scored a five-yard touchdown early in the third quarter. Unfortunately, it was the Panthers' only touchdown of the day.

The Panthers converted on fourth-down for the second time against the Titans. It was also their 15th fourth-down conversion of the season, tying a franchise record they set three years ago.

Carolina converted on fourth down in the second quarter. The drive ended with a 50-yard field goal from Eddy Pineiro.

The desperate Panthers tried to convert on fourth down again late in the fourth quarter. On 4th-and-6, Carolina spotted the ball on their own 24-yard line with Tennessee ahead, 17-10.

Bryce Young threw a pass to DJ Chark. Regrettably, the Panthers failed to move the sticks so they turned the ball over on downs. They went on to lose for the 10th time in 11 games this season.

Bryce Young finished the game with 194 passing yards with no touchdowns. Frank Reich told reporters after the game he's not worried about his rookie quarterback's progression.

Perhaps Reich should be concerned about his job security. Panthers owner David Tepper reportedly dropped an F-bomb after Carolina fell to a league-worst 1-10 on the year.

The Panthers hope to end their four-game skid against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13.