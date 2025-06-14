The Carolina Panthers haven’t been a franchise associated with playoff expectations in recent years. However, that could begin to change in 2025. They just had an offseason dedicated to fixing one of the league’s worst defenses and giving former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young more weapons. Carolina has quietly positioned itself as a team with serious breakout potential. Yes, most eyes will be on headliners like Young and first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan. That said, it’s the underrated names who may end up making the biggest difference this season.

In a division where every team feels within striking distance of a playoff berth, the Panthers will need more than just stars. They’ll need depth. They’ll need new contributors. And they’ll need a couple of overlooked pieces to step up in a big way.

Defensive Overhaul and Renewed Belief in Bryce

The only real knock on Carolina’s offseason is that the franchise didn’t make changes to the front office or coaching staff. It left some fans wondering whether the Panthers missed an opportunity to elevate their leadership. Even so, the front office was anything but complacent when it came to the roster.

The defense was historically bad in 2024. It finished dead last in both PFF overall grade (44.9) and run-defense grade (37.5). It became the first unit in NFL history to allow over 3,000 rushing yards and 35 passing touchdowns in the same season. The Panthers responded with a defensive reload, adding key veterans and multiple rookies.

On offense, Young ended 2024 on a high note after an up-and-down campaign. Carolina also gave him another promising weapon by drafting McMillan at No. 8 overall. The early returns are encouraging. McMillan reportedly has been a focal point in OTAs, already establishing chemistry with Young.

That chemistry could be critical to unlocking the next phase of Young’s development — and to making Carolina’s offense something more than just functional.

Now let’s take a look at two overlooked Panthers who could become major contributors in 2025.

1. Tre’von Moehrig: Carolina’s Defensive Stabilizer

Carolina’s decision to sign safety Tre’von Moehrig to a three-year, $51 million deal in free agency didn’t generate splashy headlines. Still, it may end up being one of the most important moves of the offseason.

Moehrig is coming off a career year with the Raiders. He just posted personal bests in tackles (104) and tackles for loss (five). He also earned an 87.5 PFF run-defense grade, sixth among all safeties. That’s critical for a Panthers defense that allowed a historically bad 3,057 rushing yards last season. Carolina’s defensive backs consistently struggled with angles, tackling form, and run fits. These are all things Moehrig excels at.

Even more important than his production is Moehrig’s durability. He’s played in 66 of a possible 68 games since entering the league in 2021. He also led the Raiders in defensive snaps during that time. For a Panthers team that cycled through defensive backs last year, having a reliable presence on the back end could be transformative.

Some fans may question whether a safety can truly be a game-changer. However, Moehrig brings the kind of stability and physicality that this defense desperately needs. If he can elevate the Panthers’ run defense even to league-average, it could significantly improve their time-of-possession numbers. That would reduce pressure on the offense.

Look for Moehrig to become the vocal and physical leader of a remade secondary. If Carolina’s defense turns things around in 2025, don’t be surprised if Moehrig becomes one of the faces of that transformation.

Article Continues Below

2. The Receiver No One Saw Coming

Jalen Coker didn’t arrive in Carolina with much fanfare. In fact, he didn’t arrive via the draft at all. An undrafted free agent in 2024, Coker was supposed to be little more than a footnote in a receiver room headlined by first-rounder Xavier Legette.

Instead, he proved to be one of the most efficient rookie wideouts in the league.

Coker finished his rookie season with 478 receiving yards on just 45 targets. He also earned a 73.8 PFF receiving grade. That's a top-five mark among qualifying rookie receivers. He averaged 1.72 yards per route run. That was fourth among rookies and far ahead of Legette, who averaged just 0.99.

The Panthers kept giving Legette chances because of his draft pedigree. However, the numbers paint a clear picture: Coker was the better player. He created separation, caught in traffic, and made himself available for Young in critical moments.

Now, heading into 2025, the question is whether Carolina finally gives him the role he’s earned. With McMillan drawing coverage and veteran Adam Thielen aging, there’s room for a reliable WR2 or WR3 to emerge. Coker, with his route savvy and sure hands, might just be the answer.

It’s not unprecedented for undrafted receivers to break out in year two. Players like Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne carved out long-term roles after entering the league as overlooked talents. Coker could be the next name on that list — and he’s got the trust of his quarterback to help get him there.

The Sleepers Who Could Shift the Narrative

The Panthers aren’t being picked to win the NFC South by most pundits, but they’re not far off. Bryce Young has shown growth, the defense has reinforcements, and the team is loaded with potential breakout candidates. In Moehrig, they may have found their defensive tone-setter. In Coker, they may have unearthed an unlikely playmaker.

Sometimes it’s not the players you expect who drive a turnaround — it’s the ones no one saw coming. And for Carolina in 2025, those underrated sleepers might just be the ones who help them finally wake up.